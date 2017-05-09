Miller Named Director of Epoxy Interest Group

The Epoxy Interest Group recently announced that Wes Miller has accepted the position of managing director. Miller will be responsible for all operations of the Epoxy Interest Group of CRSI, promoting the interests and advantages of epoxy-coated reinforcing steel to the user community, especially Departments of Transportation; developing and implementing strategy relating to market development of epoxy-coated reinforcing steel, including representation on national technical committees such as CRSI, ACI, and ASTM; and development of print and digital publications, including newsletters and advertising materials, and websites, and representation at trade shows.

Reportedly, during his career, Miller has successfully developed new business and promoted various specialty steel products through the domestic and global markets. He also holds a patent, written a technical specification document, and has been invited to be a subject matter expert and guest speaker on numerous occasions.

For more information, visit www.crsi.org.