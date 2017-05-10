Solenis-Opens-New-Technology-Center-in-Brazil

Solenis recently opened its new technology center in Paulínia, São Paulo, Brazil. Housed in approximately 1,000 sq- m, the new research and development facility, known as the Paulínia Technology Center (PTC), intends to manage the region’s customer applications needs and new product development.

“Dedicated to collaborating with our customers throughout Latin America, this state-of-the-art facility offers a wide range of laboratory services to support the region’s growth,” said Timothy Wood, senior vice president and chief technology officer.

“Brazil is already one of the world’s largest pulp producers and it is a booming sector,” said José Armando Aguirre, vice president, Latin America. “Having this Technology Center and Global Center of Excellence ensures that Solenis is ready to provide continuous innovation and excellent service for a rapidly changing market.”

