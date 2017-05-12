Wacker Chemie Opens Technical Center in Indonesia

Wacker Chemie AG recently announced it is expanding its presence in southeast Asia by opening a new technical center for construction and adhesives applications in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta. The technical facility plans to serve as a development and testing laboratory for dispersible polymer powders and dispersions, which are used as binders for the regional building, coatings and adhesives industries.

By expanding its local expertise in development, applications technology and service, WACKER intends to support customers and business partners in the region. It is thus further opening up southeast Asia’s rapidly developing markets for high-quality construction polymers and chemical raw materials.

“Southeast Asia, and Indonesia in particular, offer promising growth opportunities for WACKER. Demand for construction chemical specialties has risen noticeably over recent years, especially for our dispersible polymer powders and dispersions,” said Christian Hartel of WACKER’s executive board.

