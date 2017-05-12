Kraton Opens HSBC Plant in Taiwan

Kraton Corp. recently announced the opening of the 30 kiloton hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer (HSBC) plant in Mailiao, Taiwan. The Mailiao plant will support Kraton's innovation-grade business, particularly low molecular weight HSBC products.

The facility's key features include a process and product laboratory with capabilities for manufacturing low-viscosity products. Approximately 100 people are employed at the plant, which has already achieved more than 1.8 million work hours without a recordable incident since construction began in early 2014.

The plant is currently in commercial production after a successful trial productions period.

"The Mailiao plant will enable Kraton to serve the growing Asian and export markets more effectively than ever before through higher production capacity of our differentiated grades of HSBC," said Kevin M. Fogarty, Kraton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The plant is a demonstration of our continued commitment to innovation through investments in state-of-the-art infrastructure and organic growth in key markets."

For more information, visit www.kraton.com.