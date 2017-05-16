Nicholas Promoted to D.B. Becker Vice President of Sales

D.B. Becker recently announced the promotion of William “Bill” G. Nicholas to vice president of sales. Nicholas has spent the past 12 years with D.B. Becker in the roles of account manager, product line manager, and sales manager.

He is a past president and active chair member of The New England Society for Coatings Technology, as well as a chair member of the Eastern Coatings Federation. Prior to D.B. Becker, Bill also held positions with Bayer and Amgen, and he has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Salve Regina University.

“We are extremely pleased with Bill Nicholas’ promotion to vice president, eastern region for the DBB-MGLLC business,” said Daniel T. Canavan Sr., president. “Bill has consistently demonstrated a high level of commitment to our company sales goals and objectives. Since joining DBB 12 years ago, Bill has performed at a high level in managing our sales team and always conscience of our future organic growth and customer satisfaction. We wish Bill the very best in his future business endeavors.”

