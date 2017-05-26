Schlup Appointed Liquid Minerals Group Business Development Manager

Kirk Schlup has been hired as new business development manager for Liquid Minerals Group Ltd. (LMG). He will reportedly play an integral role in the development of LMG in the specialty chemicals category.

Schlup brings more than 30 years of experience in product development and chemical sales. He most recently served as managing director for KS Resources LLC. He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder and his master’s of business administration from Villanova University.

For information, visit www.liquidminerals.com.