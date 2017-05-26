Adhesives & Sealants HeadlinesTopicsRaw Materials and Chemicals

Schlup Appointed Liquid Minerals Group Business Development Manager

Schlup brings more than 30 years of experience in product development and chemical sales.

Kirk-Schlup
May 26, 2017
KEYWORDS personnel
Kirk Schlup has been hired as new business development manager for Liquid Minerals Group Ltd. (LMG). He will reportedly play an integral role in the development of LMG in the specialty chemicals category.

Schlup brings more than 30 years of experience in product development and chemical sales. He most recently served as managing director for KS Resources LLC. He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder and his master’s of business administration from Villanova University.

For information, visit www.liquidminerals.com.

