Steilemann to Replace Thomas as Covestro CEO

Covestro recently announced that, when current CEO Patrick Thomas’ term ends on September 30, 2018, he will be succeeded by Markus Steilemann, Ph.D., currently chief commercial officer and long-term colleague on the board of management.

Steilemann has had a long and international career at Bayer, joining the company in 1999 and Bayer MaterialScience in 2004, providing him with an extensive and detailed knowledge of the business. From 2008 onwards, he held various management positions in the polycarbonates segment in Asia, including head of global industrial marketing. Between 2013 and 2015, Steilemann headed the entire polycarbonates segment before being appointed to the Covestro board of management, where he was most recently responsible for innovation and the entire polyurethanes segment.



"I would like to thank the supervisory board for the confidence they have placed in me. Covestro is a great company characterized by an inovative spirit, high performance and the enthusiasm of its people. I am looking forward to continuing this successful path by further pushing boundaries together with this great team,” said Stelimann.



