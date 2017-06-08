Avery Dennison Opens Electronics Technology Center in California

Avery Dennison’s Industrial and Healthcare Materials’ Performance Tapes business has opened an Electronics Solutions and Technology center in Silicon Valley, Calif. The new facility is reportedly designed, equipped and staffed to provide engineering solutions and services to the company’s electronics industry customers.

The 6,000 sq-ft center houses a collaboration and training area, as well as a lab space where company engineers and scientists can work with customers’ engineering teams in three key areas to create application solutions:rapid prototyping; material and substrate characterization; andperformance testing.

“Avery Dennison’s investment in facilities, equipment and human resources reflects the business potential we see in the electronics sector for high performance adhesive tapes,” said Robert Medsker, Ph.D., senior director, global research and development, performance tapes industrial segment. “Look for Avery Dennison to emerge as a key supplier to electronics manufacturers worldwide, and a preferred source for problem solving and technical support.”

Primary applications serviced at the lab include laptops, tablets, notebooks, mobile phones and other electronics requiring engineered PSA solutions.

