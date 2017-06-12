DOW BUILDING SOLUTIONS: Non-Flammable Adhesive

This company a business unit of The Dow Chemical Co., has introduced MONSTERGRIP™ truck liner adhesive. Developed to bond fiberglass liner panels to prepared spray foam insulation in the interior of refrigerated trailers and trucks, the adhesive can provide an alternative to more hazardous materials on the market that are more labor intensive to use. The truck liner adhesive is suggested to hold the benefits of a single-component polyurethane spray adhesive, with improved cure speed and time savings for install. While delivering ease-of-use for the customer, the company has also developed this product to be non-flammable and thus safer to use than toxic and highly flammable alternatives.

“MONSTERGRIP solves many needs that our customers have with current technologies used,” said Ryan Gerulski, market manager. “This product reduces install, labor and cure times while providing a safer and simpler solution for this application. We used these customer requirements and worked with our scientists to develop a product to better solve these unmet needs.”

MONSTERGRIP is reportedly a high strength adhesive that cures quickly, even in hot and high humidity conditions. The adhesive creates a strong, factory OEM bond on smooth and uneven surfaces and has an open time that allows for placement and movement of the liner for a significant period.

For more information, visit www.dowbuildingsolutions.com.