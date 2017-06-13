ULTRASONIC SYSTEMS INC.: Spray Coating System

This company has announced the installation of its PRISM-800 high-speed, high performance spray coating system at a major semiconductor component maker. USI's patented, nozzle-less, ultrasonic spray technology reportedly delivers a thinner, uniform, defect-free coating of a variety of materials compared with conventional coating technologies. Delivering tight process control and a selectable finished film thickness in the 1-10-micron range, the PRISM-800 can handle high-precision semiconductor applications such as EMI shielding, which prevents components in smart devices from interfering with each other.

“This is a market where we can make a major contribution,” said Drew Erickson, CEO. “We are enabling our customers to take advantage of the latest developments in materials technology and silver EMI coatings.”

For more information, visit www.ultraspray.com.