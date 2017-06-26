TOTAL CRAY VALLEY: Polybutadiene Resins
This company has announced its first commercial production run of Krasol® F 3000, a polyfarnesene diol, at its chemical manufacturing plant in Kralupy, Czech Republic. The diol is based on trans-β-farnesene, a renewable alternative to petroleum-based feedstocks like butadiene. Krasol F 3000 can be used to replace polyether and polyester diols while providing lower viscosity and improved moisture resistance.
Reportedly, using the new β-Farnesene technology allows for production of specialty adhesives for electronics and automobiles that have excellent moisture resistance. In addition,customers will also have increased design flexibility to produce electrical encapsulants. Krasol F 3000’s lower viscosity characteristics also leave the potential to open new markets such as sprayable coatings.
For more information, visit www.crayvalley.com.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Adhesives & Sealants Industry Magazine.