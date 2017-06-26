TOTAL CRAY VALLEY: Polybutadiene Resins

This company has announced its first commercial production run of Krasol® F 3000, a polyfarnesene diol, at its chemical manufacturing plant in Kralupy, Czech Republic. The diol is based on trans-β-farnesene, a renewable alternative to petroleum-based feedstocks like butadiene. Krasol F 3000 can be used to replace polyether and polyester diols while providing lower viscosity and improved moisture resistance.

Reportedly, using the new β-Farnesene technology allows for production of specialty adhesives for electronics and automobiles that have excellent moisture resistance. In addition,customers will also have increased design flexibility to produce electrical encapsulants. Krasol F 3000’s lower viscosity characteristics also leave the potential to open new markets such as sprayable coatings.

