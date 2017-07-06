AKZONOBEL: Android App

This company’s Powder Coatings business recently introduced an Android app that, along with their iOS app, reportedly allows customers to buy powder coatings directly from most mobile devices including phones, tablets, and computers. The app, found in the iOS and Android app stores under the name Interpon, is the latest addition to the company’s mobile apps. The apps give customers the ability to search the comprehensive catalog of ready-to-ship (RTS) and RAL products, allowing them to sort by color, chemistry, specification, or performance criteria. The intuitive nature of the apps gives customers the ability to identify products specific to their needs. Product data sheets, stock locations, and pricing are available for each of the 400+ products included in the company’s powder coatings catalog.

