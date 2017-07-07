Adhesion Society Issues Call for Abstracts

The Adhesion Society recently issued a call for abstracts for its 2018 annual meeting, taking place February 25-March 1 in conjunction with the 6th World Congress on Adhesion and Related Phenomena in San Diego, Calif. This five day event will include a two-day short course February 23-24, a poster session, exhibition, student award symposium, and concurrent technical sessions.

To be considered, presentation proposals (abstracts) should contain timely, applicable and relevant information on research methodology with demonstrative importance to the field of adhesion science or technology. Immediately following the deadline date of September 15, the Program Committee will reportedly review all abstract submissions and select those suitable for presentation at the 2018 Annual Meeting. Applicants will be notified shortly thereafter of its decision and will be required to submit an extended abstract for submission into the Final Program.

For more information, visit www.adhesionsociety.org.