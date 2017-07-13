Dow-Expands-Polyurethanes-Service-Center-Network

Dow Polyurethanes recently announced the opening of a new polyurethanes service center in Romania, reportedly expanding a network of more than 20 sites for production, development, and technical service across the Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India (EMEAI) region. Located in Brasov County, the new center is reportedly equipped with technical and commercial capabilities to serve customers in Romania, Bulgaria and the wider Balkan region with polyurethane materials. Further network expansion plans are anticipated later this year, with a similar center due to open in Africa dedicated to support customer needs in the Middle East and Africa Region.

"Our new service center in Romania represents another building block of our strategy to support customer growth through unrivalled technical service and the development of customized solutions geared to local market needs,” said Jon Penrice, vice president, Dow Polyurethanes EMEAI. “The new center will play a pivotal role in taking collaboration with our customers to the next level, by bringing local expertise and new capabilities that will improve response times and accelerate technology innovation.”

The new service centers plan to help accelerate both existing and new opportunities in the Balkan, Middle East and Africa regions, improving the speed and efficiency of application development. They will reportedly provide customers’ access to laboratory and equipment capabilities and tailored technical service, including product demonstrations, prototype development and mechanical testing of final materials. Additionally, the centers can provide training opportunities for customers and have warehousing capabilities for several polyurethane systems.

