Driver-Appointed-Lincoln-Fine-Ingredients-Account-Manager

Lincoln Fine Ingredients recently announced the addition of Matt Driver as its newest account manager in southern California. Driver’s role will be to cultivate new and current customer relationships within southern California. With over four years of experience in specialty materials distribution, he held roles in chemical procurement and sales in Connecticut while at Nexeo Solutions. Driver graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree in business finance.

“We are excited to welcome Matt to our West Coast team,” said Walter W. Martish, III, president. “Matt’s knowledge in specialty chemical distribution and entrepreneurial spirit will be a tremendous asset to Lincoln’s commitment to organic growth supported by our world class suppliers.”

For more information, visit www.lincolnfineingredients.com.