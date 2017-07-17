Hyde Named D.B. Becker Account Manager

D.B. Becker recently announced the appointment David Hyde to the position of account manager, covering Tennessee, northern Georgia, South Carolina, and parts of other surrounding states in the southeastern region. For more than 19 years, Hyde has served the coatings and thermoset plastics industries in various product development, technical service, and technical management roles.



“David is a nice fit to our team,” said Mike Maginnis, southeast regional sales manager. “He has great credentials and he knows the territory. Finding him was a long time coming, but he will be hitting the ground running and be a solid boost to the south east! We’re happy to have him on board.”

For more information, visit www.dbbecker.com.