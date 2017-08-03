Innovation in Flooring Adhesives

Our industry has seen an unprecedented increase in moisture-related claims due to many factors associated with a wider selection of floor coverings in use. These factors range from fast-track building construction and the increased use of non-standard size flooring tiles and planks to a reduction in porous floor-covering backings, as well as improperly specified and applied adhesives, improperly trained installers and poor drainage. Innovation and education can drive application-specific solutions to reduce moisture damage. Standard laboratory test methods for adhesives that better align with temperature, humidity and alkalinity in the field may increase the likelihood that adhesives will perform as specified regardless of geographic location and environmental conditions.

Each value chain participant has a complementary role in profitably delivering superior adhesive performance. Moreover, developing the “right” adhesive formula at the point of sale for flooring would mitigate costly failure claims and subsequent damage to adhesives’ brands caused by bad publicity.