Wilson Named Maroon President

John Wilson recently assumed the role of president of Maroon Group’s combined U.S. Chemicals/Cadence Chemical business, which is currently operating from a unified office in Darien, Conn.

Carol Piccaro, former president of U.S. Chemicals, has moved into a senior executive role.

“Carol has been the major driver of U.S. Chemicals for many years and will support John to ensure a seamless transition,” said Mark E. Reichard, president and CEO. “We're indebted for her commitment and dedication over the last 14 months as part of Maroon Group. She is a true leader, a genuine entrepreneur, and a real team player. When we acquired the U.S. Chemicals business in April 2016, coordinating an effective transition of leadership was a priority for Carol and Maroon Group. This is the next phase of this plan.”

