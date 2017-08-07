Adhesive and Sealants Market to Rise 5%

The adhesives and sealants market is expected to grow from $49.5 billion in 2016 to $63.5 billion by 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.11% between 2016 and 2021, according to Report Linker. Growing demand from applications such as paper and packaging and building and construction is expected to fuel the growth of the adhesives and sealants market.



Paper and packaging is expected to be the largest application segment of the adhesives and sealants market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment will reportedly be driven by increase in the demand from the consumer goods sector and the growing population resulting in a large end-user base.



Asia-Pacific region is reportedly the largest market for adhesives and sealants, and is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Growing end-use application markets and technological advancements are expected to fuel the growth of the market in the region.



For more information, visit www.reportlinker.com.