Global Release Liners Market to Reach $93 Billion by 2022

The global release liners market is projected to reach $93.02 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2017 to 2022, according to "Release Liners Market - Global Forecast to 2022," a recent report from Research and Markets. Release liners are used in labels, pressure-sensitive tapes, hygiene, medical, graphics and industrial application segments. The growth of these applications reportedly drives the global release liners market.

Based on substrate type, the films segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Film release liners provide high subsequent adhesive rate and stable release performance. These properties are expected to drive this segment during the forecast period.

Growth in the packaging and labeling industries has reportedly led to an increase in the demand for release liners. In 2016, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global release liners market. China is estimated to account for the largest share of the Asia Pacific release liners market in 2017; the market in India is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Due to the growing concern over the waste produced by the release liners, manufacturers are reportedly adopting the liner less technology to manufacture labels and tapes. This technology eliminates the waste and can reduce the cost associated with label manufacturing. This may act as a restraint to the market‘s growth.

