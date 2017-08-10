Hybrid Adhesives and Hybrid Sealants Market to Be Worth $7.54 Billion

The hybrid adhesives and hybrid sealants market is projected to grow from $4.6 billion in 2016 to $7.54 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period, according to a new market research report from MarketsandMarkets™.

The modified silicone (MS) polymer hybrid segment in the global hybrid adhesives and sealants market is expected to lead during the forecast period. This is reportedly due to the improved performance and properties of MS polymer hybrid adhesives and sealants that do not require the use of primers or adhesion promoters before application.

The building and construction application in the hybrid adhesives and sealants market is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. The building and construction application accounted for the largest market share of the hybrid adhesives and sealants market globally in 2016. These applications are gaining importance in the construction industry for use in bonding, renovation, and maintenance and repair of residential and commercial buildings, as well as for civil engineering applications.

The Asia Pacific hybrid adhesives and sealants market is expected to lead during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the rising demand for hybrid adhesives and sealants from economies in the region, which include countries such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore, among others. Moreover, factors such as the improving standards of living and rising per capita incomes in the countries of the Asia Pacific region are also reportedly fueling the growth of the Asia Pacific hybrid adhesives and sealants market.

