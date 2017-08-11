SOCMA Applauds EPA on Addressing Backlog of Pre-Manufacture Notices

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA) recently announced it applauds the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Administrator Scott Pruitt on completing review of the backlog of more than 600 pre-manufacture notices (PMNs) on new chemicals under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).



"SOCMA welcomes the news that EPA has completed its review of the PMN backlog,” said Robert F. Helminiak, managing director of government relations.. “Our specialty chemical manufacturers are among the most innovative in the chemical sector and depend on the new chemicals program to work as the law intended. A fully functioning new chemicals program under The Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act (LCSA) is crucial in helping our members remain competitive in the global market. We especially thank Administrator Pruitt, who met with SOCMA members in the spring, for his efforts in bringing more collaboration and transparency to EPA. We look forward to working with the Administrator and Agency on other areas of mutual interest as implementation of LCSA forges ahead."



For more information, visit www.socma.com.