WACKER Expands Technical Center in Dubai

WACKER recently announced it is strengthening its presence in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) by expanding the service portfolio of its technical center in Dubai. The facility located at the Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) technology park now also includes a dedicated laboratory for polymer dispersions needed as binders for adhesives and carpet applications. Further, a laboratory has reportedly been established and ISO certified for developing and testing silicone elastomers for growing industries such as energy and mold making.

“We are proud to say that our facility is the first in the region to offer both technical support and testing services for carpet manufactures, plus an ISO-certified silicones lab for high-quality, energy, and mold-making applications,” said Cyril Cisinski, managing director.Wacker Chemicals Middle East. “The expanded facility will strengthen our position as one of the leading silicones and polymers manufacturers in Middle East and Africa. With our extended lab facilities, we are adopting the international standard to local needs and conditions. Along with our sustainable and innovative solutions, we are offering our customers and partners in the region considerable added value.”

The region’s increasing growth potential, particularly with regard to carpet and energy applications, reportedly prompted the expansion of the local facility. The focus of the new polymers lab is on providing technical support for formulations with vinyl acetate-ethylene copolymer (VAE) dispersions to meet the growing local demands of customers in the carpet and adhesives industries.

For more information, visit www.wacker.com.