NORDSON ASYMTEK: Fluid Dispensing System

This company’s new 2-in-1 Spectrum™ II Premier automated fluid dispensing system and inspection kit reportedly provides process control for consistently jetting small volumes as low as one nanoliter at frequencies up to 1000 Hz. The system gives feedback for the dispensing process, so course corrections can be made immediately. This process can ensure that the dispensing results are accurate before moving to the next step in the assembly process.

Nordson ASYMTEK reportedly plans to introduce the automated fluid dispensing system at NEPCON South China, which takes place August 29-31.

For more information, visit www.nordsonasymtek.com.