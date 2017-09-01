End User FeaturesFinished Adhesives and SealantsInfo for TransportationGreen Products/Applications
Focus On

Lighter, Safer and Stronger

Elastic adhesives enable vehicle designs with benefits including lightweighting, improved occupant safety and overall strength.

September 1, 2017
Frank Billotto and Ana Wagner
KEYWORDS adhesives in automotive / innovation / lightweighting
Elastic bonding adhesives are found around the world in many industries, including construction, packaging, footwear, electronics, medical and transportation. They are essential for applications requiring strong joints without perforating substrates, a certain amount of flexibility to accommodate movement such as material expansion, protection from corrosion or the elements, and durability.

Dow Automotive Systems offers polyurethane-based elastic adhesives that provide benefits such as sealing, multi-material bonding, processing and cost advantages to suppliers and manufacturers in the transportation industry. Typical end uses for elastic adhesives include passenger vehicles, light and heavy trucks, buses, light- and high-speed rail cars, and agricultural and construction vehicles.

