Lighter, Safer and Stronger

Elastic bonding adhesives are found around the world in many industries, including construction, packaging, footwear, electronics, medical and transportation. They are essential for applications requiring strong joints without perforating substrates, a certain amount of flexibility to accommodate movement such as material expansion, protection from corrosion or the elements, and durability.

Dow Automotive Systems offers polyurethane-based elastic adhesives that provide benefits such as sealing, multi-material bonding, processing and cost advantages to suppliers and manufacturers in the transportation industry. Typical end uses for elastic adhesives include passenger vehicles, light and heavy trucks, buses, light- and high-speed rail cars, and agricultural and construction vehicles.