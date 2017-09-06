H.B. Fuller to Acquire Royal Adhesives & Sealants

H.B. Fuller Co. recently announced that it has signed an agreement to purchase Royal Adhesives & Sealants. The transaction is expected to close as soon as October.

“This accretive acquisition accelerates realization of our 2020 strategic objective to focus and grow in engineering adhesives and other highly specified market segments, while exceeding our targeted cash flow, EPS and EBITDA margin targets,” said Jim Owens, H.B. Fuller president and CEO. “With Royal’s strong customer relationships and experienced team, we will add depth and breadth to our portfolio. Royal’s complementary offerings will expand our presence in North America, Europe and China, and add new technology and capabilities. We have identified $35 million in cost synergies and $15 million in growth synergies that we expect to realize over the next three years as a result of merging these two great adhesives businesses. Upon closing the transaction, H.B. Fuller will be a company with nearly $2.9 billion in revenue, focused on profitable growth in attractive engineering, durable assembly, and construction adhesives markets.”

The agreed upon purchase price is $1.575 billion, subject to customary adjustments. H.B. Fuller reportedly intends to finance the transaction through new debt financing.

