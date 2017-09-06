Dow and DuPont Merger Complete

DowDuPont™ recently announced the successful completion of the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Co. and E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., effective August 31. The combined entity is operating as a holding company under the name DowDuPont™ with three divisions: agriculture, materials science and specialty products.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the storied histories of our two companies,” said Andrew Liveris, executive chairman of DowDuPont. “We are extremely excited to complete this transformational merger and move forward to create three intended industry-leading, independent, publicly traded companies. While our collective heritage and strength are impressive, the true value of this merger lies in the intended creation of three industry powerhouses that will define their markets and drive growth for the benefit of all stakeholders. Our teams have been working for more than a year on integration planning, and―as of today―we will hit the ground running on executing those plans with an intention to complete the separations as quickly as possible.”

For more information, visit www.dow-dupont.com.