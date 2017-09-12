Washlock, Woods Named Pilot Managers

Pilot Chemical Co. recently announced it has named Bill Woods as its new technical marketing manager. He will support the expansion of the company’s Mason Chemical division.

Woods brings more than 21 years of experience in product sales and marketing and most recently served as business manager at Galaxy Surfactants North America in Denville, N.J.

In addition, Paul Washlock (pictured) has been named Pilot’s new distribution sales manager. He will oversee North American distribution sales for Pilot and Mason Chemical product lines.

Washlock brings more than 25 years of experience in engineering and technical sales. Most recently, he was the managing partner for Global Recruiters of Westfield, near Indianapolis, Ind.

