AkzoNobel to Open Sustainable Factory

AkzoNobel recently announced plans to open what’s reportedly the world's most advanced and sustainable paint factory, in Ashington, Northeast England. The Northumberland plant, which cost more than £100 million (approximately $136 million) to build, is the largest ever global investment by the decorative paints business, according to the company. It will be the new center of production for Dulux.

The factory will reportedly be capable of doubling current UK production levels to 200 million liters per year, the equivalent of 80 million 2.5-liter cans of Dulux, in up to 33,000 different colors.



The Ashington plant reportedly uses a variety of renewable energy sources, including photovoltaic cells and a biomass boiler, alongside an automated manufacturing process that saves water, waste, and energy. AkzoNobel estimates that the carbon footprint per liter of paint produced at Ashington will be reduced by 50% compared to the facilities it is replacing.

”This is a significant investment in the UK and an important milestone for AkzoNobel,” said Thierry Vanlancker, CEO. “The UK is home to many of our world leading brands and the paint industry's megabrand, Dulux. It is a vital strategic market for us. We are investing in highly innovative and sustainable production facilities such as Ashington to maintain and grow our leadership position, ensuring the best products for our customers in the UK and around the world."

