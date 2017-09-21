Post Hired as Maroon Group VP

Maroon Group recently announced the addition of Eric Post as its vice president, principal management, CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers). Post will reportedly be involved with the management of existing company principals that operate in the CASE market, and will work to expand its product offerings.

Post’s career has spanned specialty chemicals in which he served in various technical service, marketing, product management, and sales management roles for Evonik, Elementis Specialties, and Emerald Kalama.

“Eric will bring a well-rounded perspective to this role and assist us in identifying additional ways to create value for our customers and principal partners, as well as drive the profitable growth of the business,” said Mike McKenna, COO. “We’re excited to have him as part of our team as we continue to execute on our growth strategy.”

For more information, visit www.maroongroupllc.com.