Milanovic Joins D.B. Becker

D.B. Becker, a Maroon Group company, recently announced that Niki Milanovic has joined the company as an account manager. Milanovic started her career in 2014 as a technical service chemist for Evonik Corp. in the TEGO coating additives business line.

“Niki is a nice addition to our team,” said Mike Maginnis, S.E. regional sales manager. “She has a solid understanding of the coatings and adhesives industry and a good start to working with customers. We expect the learning curve, heading into full-time sales, to be a short one with strong benefits from her work in the lab. We’re happy to have her on board.”

