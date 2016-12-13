RPM Promotes Toula to Senior Director, Hires Spinelli as Director

RPM International Inc. recently announced that Joe Toula has been promoted to senior director of internal audit and chief audit executive. In addition, Michael Spinelli has joined RPM as director of accounting and assistant controller.

In his new role, Toula reportedly will be responsible for leading the company’s internal audit function and supervising the work performed by the department to maintain adequate internal control over financial reporting.

Replacing Toula in his prior role, Spinelli will manage the company’s period-end close process, work directly with RPM’s operating groups on technical accounting issues, and oversee corporate accounting. Spinelli was previously a manager in the audit and assurance practices of Ernst & Young LLP.

