Leedy Named Pilot Chemical VP

Pilot Chemical Co. recently announced that Chris Leedy has been named vice president of manufacturing and engineering. Leedy will replace Ken Eckroth, who announced his retirement in late November.

“We are excited to welcome Chris to Pilot’s leadership team,” said Mike Scott, president. “Chris’ extensive background in supply chain, product management, marketing and manufacturing will help us drive improvement to ensure future growth and success.”

Leedy reportedly will lead Pilot’s manufacturing, process, and project engineering group functions from the company’s Cincinnati, Ohio, headquarters, and will oversee five plants located across the U.S. He brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the surfactants and industrial chemicals industry. Leedy most recently served as vice president of operations for Frutarom.

“I’m truly honored to join a world-respected supplier,” said Leedy. “Pilot exemplifies the true entrepreneurial spirt of America after starting from an idea more than 60 years ago, and I look forward to being a part of its future.”

