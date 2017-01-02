Welcome to 2017!

The start of a new year is an optimal time to look to the past and make plans for the next 12 months. Here at ASI, we are constantly looking for new and more efficient ways to bring you the content you rely on. That said, we’ll be adding several new podcasts with top industry leaders to our online collection of podcasts. Find them at www.adhesivesmag.com/pods.

In addition, we’ve added a new directory to our lineup for 2017: an Equipment Handbook,* which will serve as a comprehensive listing of equipment products and suppliers to help you find the perfect equipment for your needs.

Speaking of equipment, an article in this issue focuses on how spray-cleaning equipment can provide significant cost-of-ownership, environmental, and performance benefits compared to conventional alternatives. Read more on p. 30.

In “Enhancing Assembly Line Efficiencies with Silicone Foams,” author Michael Hartmann, application engineer at Dow Corning, writes about how silicone foams for compression gaskets address customer needs for greater flexibility, production efficiencies and the increasing use of robotics on the assembly line. Turn to p. 26 for more.

Our coverage this month also includes end-user focused content. An article on p. 10 explains how a new polyol can extend the life of company equipment and facilities while meeting stringent federal containment regulations. In addition, a case study looks at how an adhesives and sealants manufacturer was able to help a Canadian hospital avoid water issues during an expansion project (see “Canada’s Dry,” p. 14).

