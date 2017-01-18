BYK Opens Moscow Lab

BYK recently announced the opening of a laboratory for its application technology together with HOMA in Shchyolkovo, Russia, near Moscow. The lab is reportedly more than 125 sq m and provides professional support and additive solutions to its customers in the Russian-speaking territories.

“For quite some time now, we have been on the lookout for a business partner and an optimum site concept for a Russian lab,” said Stefan Mössmer, Ph.D., head of paint additives at BYK. “An important aspect of this process for us was to bring on board a reliable local partner, enabling us to make ideal solutions available for the Russian market. We are delighted that we will now be able to engage in even closer and more goal-oriented work with the Russian manufacturers of paints and plastics.”

