Emerald Kalama to Increase Capacity

Emerald Kalama Chemical recently announced it has entered the planning phase for a large scale expansion of its Purox® S sodium benzoate facilities that will add 30 kt of capacity.

“As a leading global producer of sodium benzoate, our customers trust our ability to provide a worry-free supply by executing growth initiatives that will allow us to continue to meet the needs of rising demand, both now and in the future,” said Paul Hogan, vice president and general manager, benzoates and intermediates business. “With this expansion to add further capacity for sodium benzoate, we will continue ramping up capabilities to support both emerging and key segments.”

For more information, visit www.kalama.emeraldmaterials.com.