Heckler Appointed LORD Senior VP

LORD Corp. recently announced that Andrew Hecker has joined the company as senior vice president of commercial and corporate development and an officer of the company. In this role, Hecker reportedly will lead the company’s organic and inorganic growth initiatives aimed at reinforcing the LORD mission. These initiatives will focus on increasing collaboration with customers to address current and emerging needs and expanding the LORD solutions portfolio to meet them.

Hecker will also be responsible for increasing the channels, partnerships, and alliances through which LORD delivers solutions to the market. He will reportedly lead the company’s acquisitions pipeline, with the objective of adding complimentary capabilities serving customers through an enhanced solutions offering.

Prior to joining LORD, Hecker served in various functional and business leadership positions, most recently as vice president of corporate development for Valspar Corp.

“Andrew brings decades of experience successfully aligning customer needs with the skill sets and expertise required to deliver exceptional value to the market,” said Ed Auslander, president and CEO. “We are confident that his leadership will help LORD more effectively connect our solutions-oriented culture with the needs and timelines of our customers, and enhance our value in the process.”

