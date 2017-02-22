Adhesives & Sealants HeadlinesTopicsRaw Materials and Chemicals

Synthomer to Invest in Dispersion Plant

Synthomer recently announced it will invest €20 million (~ $21 million) in its dispersion plant located in Worms, Germany.

February 22, 2017
Synthomer recently announced it will invest €20 million (~ $21 million) in its dispersion plant located in Worms, Germany. The investment reportedly adds several new and fully automated production lines for acrylic dispersions.

The production plant is reportedly the company’s largest acrylic site in Europe, located near its customer base and connected to the river Rhine, railway, and road.

The investment intends to add 30,000 tons to its existing capacity, and will allow shorter supply lead times. The project is expected to complete by third quarter of 2018.

For more information, visit www.synthomer.com.

 

