Graco Opens Applications Laboratory
The 10,000-sq-ft lab focuses on metering, mix and dispense equipment, as well as automation capabilities.
Graco Advanced Fluid Dispense (AFD) recently announced it has opened its new Applications Laboratory and Learning Center, located in North Canton, Ohio. The 10,000-sq-ft lab focuses on metering, mix and dispense equipment, as well as automation capabilities. The facility intends to prove out customer-specific dispense processes and product training.
Laboratory-testing programs reportedly assist larger customers in proving out a process. During laboratory tests that may last from a day to a week, Graco builds and tests equipment customizations to address the customer’s specific material-handling requirements. Tests can vary depending on the amount of process development and equipment customization required.
For more information, visit www.graco.com.
