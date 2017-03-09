Palmer Holland Announces Personnel Appointments

Palmer Holland recently announced it has named Russ Bachman to the position of vice president of Marketing and Gus Munoz as southern region sales manager.

Bachman reportedly brings more than 30 years of experience in the chemical industry to his new role. He has been with Palmer Holland since 1999 as an account manager and regional sales manager for the central region and the southeast region. He was previously involved in chemical manufacturing for 21 years.

Munoz joined Palmer Holland in 2013 as southwest region sales manager, and has over 20 years of experience in the industry. Through an upcoming realignment, he takes on the role of regional sales manager for the entire southern region.

For more information, visit www.palmerholland.com.