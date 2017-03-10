Thiele Appointed Chromaflo Chief Financial Officer

Chromaflo Technologies recently announced it has appointed Eric K. Thiele as chief financial officer. In this role, Thiele will report to Scott T. Becker, president and CEO.

Thiele’s responsibilities will include leading all financial functions, including financial planning and analysis, internal controls, capital expenditures, cash and treasury management, tax, risk management, real estate, credit and banking relationships, and financial systems. Thiele will reportedly be instrumental in driving the company’s growth strategy. He will be based in the Ashtabula, Ohio, corporate office.

“Our organization will benefit to have such a creative, experienced and operationally strong executive with industry experience join our team,” said Scott T. Becker, president and CEO. “Eric has a strong track record for success and a keen understanding of our industry; I look forward to his contributions to support our growth.”

