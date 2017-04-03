This month’s issue is all about materials. Our annual Raw Materials, Chemicals, Polymers and Additives Handbook includes definition/use information for key products, as well as supplier details.* Product listings are divided into five major categories: Additives and Chemical Specialties; Oils and Fatty Acids; Resins and Base Polymers; Pigments and Dyes, Dry/Dispersions and Extenders; and Solvents.

Beginning on p. 24, the directory is set up with a definition for each material, followed by the names of suppliers that provide the material. Products are listed alphabetically under each category and subcategory, and a material index can be found on p. 23. Use this handy guide to find materials suppliers throughout the year, and be sure to keep in mind that the fully searchable handbook is available online at www.adhesivesmag.com/materialshandbook.

While our staff made every effort to contact the entire community of materials suppliers to our industry, we may have inadvertently missed some.

We took the topic of raw materials and posed a number of questions to leading adhesives and chemicals suppliers, industry leaders, and the ASI online community. They share their insights in our “2016 Raw Materials and Chemicals Roundtable,” beginning on p. 18 of this issue.

