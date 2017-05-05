RadTech Issues Call for Papers

RadTech International North America recently announced it is accepting abstracts for RadTech UV+EB Technology Conference & Exposition 2018, scheduled for May 7-9, 2018, in Rosemont, Ill.



The organization is looking for technical papers that discuss advances in LED technology, additive manufacturing/3D printing, electron beam, coatings, materials, formulation, chemistry, equipment, testing, and more.

Technical papers should be no longer than 25 min. in length, with five minutes for Q&A. The online Abstract Submission Form should be completed prior to September 8. Descriptions should be sufficiently comprehensive to allow assessment of the scope and content of papers by the conference committee. The committee will select papers, and speakers will be notified whether or not they have been selected by October 13.



For more information, visit www.radtech2018.com.