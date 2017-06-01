The Next Generation

According to Grand View Research, the global market for wearable medical devices is expected to reach $27.8 billion by 2022.1 Dow Corning reportedly sees the role of specialized adhesive technologies as a key driver of this growth, especially in skin- adhered medical devices, a major segment of the wearables market. Selecting the right adhesive for each device type based on factors such as duration of wear, skin condition, and device size and weight can have a significant impact on patient compliance and, ultimately, treatment efficacy. Advancements in silicone-based adhesive technologies are intended to offer expanded flexibility to support new device designs while meeting patient needs for comfort and ease of use.

“Wearable medical devices represent one of the fastest growing sectors in the healthcare industry, which is being fueled by several trends,” said Marie Crane, Dow Corning’s Healthcare marketing leader. “While wearable monitoring and treatment devices can deliver important benefits to patients, caregivers and the health system as a whole, their effectiveness depends on compliant usage―and compliance is closely linked to comfort.”