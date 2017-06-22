Acme-Hardesty Announces Personnel Appointments

Acme-Hardesty has hired two new employees. As inventory planning coordinator, Erik Tkacs will assist in managing relationships with third-party storage, service and transportation providers for bulk and packaged products. He will also execute day-to-day inventory management tasks.

As inside sales and marketing specialist, Deanna Mulicka will grow and manage customer relationships with a focus on the personal care and food markets. She will also handle sales force backup coverage, lead management and inside marketing activities.

For more information, visit www.acme-hardesty.com.