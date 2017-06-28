DELO: Light-Cure Adhesive

PHOTOBOND GB4033 can be used in wearables and consumer electronics. The new light-curing acrylate is reportedly designed for material joints that require adhesives to be strong, flexible and tight. The low-viscous, one-component, solvent-free acrylate can provide sealing properties against water, humidity and dust. It can be used in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 120°C.

Featuring an elongation at tear of 400%, the adhesive is suggested to be an extremely flexible, tension-equalizing product. Its elasticity also reportedly allows for good peel resistance on glass and plastic.

The adhesive cures under both UV and visible light, making coverage possible to use transparent materials with low transmittance, like PC. The minimum curing time to reach final strength is four seconds at typical intensities of 200 mW/cm², enabling high-volume applications in short cycle times.

For more information, visit https://www.delo-adhesives.com.