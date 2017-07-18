Pilot Chemical Acquires ATRP Solutions

Pilot Chemical Co. recently announced it has purchased ATRP Solutions Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pa. The acquisition reportedly expands Pilot's proprietary technologies in the oil field chemicals, lubricant additives, and coatings markets.



“The acquisition of ATRP is an important step to ensure continued innovation at Pilot,” said Mike Scott, president of Pilot Chemical.

"We are excited to become part of a highly-regarded organization like Pilot," said Patrick McCarthy, CEO of ATRP. “Having Pilot’s support and resources will allow our team to build upon its track record of technological discovery.”

For more information, visit www.pilotchemical.com or www.artrpsolutions.com.