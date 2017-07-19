Arkema Expands Palmer Holland’s Territory

Palmer Holland recently announced that it has been given national coverage for Canada by Arkema Functional Polyolefins. The agreement bolts Canada onto Palmer Holland’s current territory of the entire U.S. The territory expansion features Arkema’s lines of functional polyolefins, which are used in applications including packaging, hot- melt adhesives, construction, plastic compounds, automotive, and energy.

For more information, visit www.arkema.com or www.palmerholland.com.