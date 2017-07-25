FLEXCON: Labeling Sheets

DPM® cast white opaque sheet (CWOS) and cast white sheet (CWS) are available for heavy equipment labeling, permanent outdoor signage applications, and more. These 2.0-ml highly-conformable cast vinyls are coated with a high-performance, aggressive permanent adhesive (V-344) that can provide a permanent bond to plastics and metals, as well as moderately rough surfaces. The 90-lb. moisture stable release liner reportedly facilitates efficient converting and handling.

Both CWOS and CWS can adhere to flat, curved, and riveted surfaces, and are resistant to shrinkage and outdoor elements. The CWOS features a “gray coating” on the backside of the film which provides 100% opacity for graphics and ensures application surface color does not bleed through.

“The DPM CWOS and CWS products are highly conformable cast vinyls with excellent dimensional stability needed for heavy equipment labeling (tractors, mowers, farm equipment, etc.) and permanent outdoor signage applications,” said Brian Ayers, market development specialist, product identification business team. “In addition, these products have a seven-year outdoor durability rating.”

For more information, visit www.flexcon.com.