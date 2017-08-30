EVA Hot-Melt Adhesives Market to Exceed $10 Billion

The ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) hot-melt adhesives market size is set to exceed $10 billion by 2024; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. The market size is expected to witness gains at above 5%. A shift in consumer preference toward packed products consumption, accompanied with FDA regulations regarding indirect or direct food contact, could promote product demand.



Hot-melt adhesive market consumption from packaging applications is expected rise to more than $3 billion by 2024.Increasing emphasis on bio-based hot-melt adhesives market development mainly for packaging applications should drive industry growth, according to the report.



The U.S. polyester hot-melt adhesives market size is predicted to register close to 5% growth. Strong outlook toward textile industry and protective clothing, along with increasing high efficiency and lightweight automobile production, should drive regional growth.



Germany’s hot melt adhesives market size from disposables application is expected to grow over 5% with positive application outlook in feminine hygiene, baby diapers and adult incontinence driving industry growth. The hot-melt adhesives market size in China from automobile application is also expected to register over $50 million by 2024.



For more information, visit www.gminsights.com.